Scorched Earth Policy; Why Is the Zionist Regime Destroying Lebanese Border Villages?

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A Lebanese military expert warned that the continued advance of the Zionist regime's forces in southern Lebanon and their crossing of the Litani River indicates an attempt to impose new field realities on Lebanese soil. He believes that the extensive destruction operations and the issuance of evacuation orders for areas extending from Tyre to Nabatieh and Sidon reflect an approach to pressure residents and the Lebanese government in any potential future negotiations.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, retired Brigadier General Khalil al-Jamil, a Lebanese military and strategic expert, announced that the Zionist regime's army is continuing to expand its ground operations in southern Lebanon, and given the absence of any sign of a ceasefire, these advances are expected to continue. This process coincides with intensified airstrikes and the issuance of evacuation orders for wide areas of southern Lebanon.

Al-Jamil explained in an interview with Al Jazeera that the results of the recent security meeting held in the United States have so far had no reflection on the ground. The Zionist regime's army continues to advance into Lebanese territory and has intensified bombing and destruction operations.

He also pointed to another field development, stating that rockets fired by Hezbollah struck the "Miron" area inside the occupied territories—an area about 10 kilometers from the Lebanese border where an airbase is located.

He added that Israeli forces have effectively crossed the Litani River and have taken control of a number of towns and areas, including Zoutar Sharqi, Mazraat al-Hamra, and Yahmar. These forces are also advancing towards the town of Arnoun, which is about four kilometers from the city of Nabatieh.

The military expert also reported another development in the central sector of the southern Lebanese front, saying that Zionist military forces have succeeded, after weeks of effort, in reaching the "Hadatha" hill. Zionist regime army tanks are now stationed in the center of this town, and this position gives them military and geographical dominance over the western and central parts of southern Lebanon.

He emphasized that control over areas such as Shaqif Castle and its surroundings, along with Zoutar and Hadatha, allows the Zionist regime's army to monitor large areas of southern Lebanon and control movement and transportation routes in this region.

Asked whether these movements are merely temporary military incursions or a prelude to long-term occupation, al-Jamil said that Zionist regime army forces, immediately upon entering Lebanese areas, begin demolishing buildings and urban infrastructure—behavior that indicates an intention to stay for a relatively long period.

He explained that what happened in the town of Debin is a clear example of this approach, with Zionist regime army forces entering the area during the day and blowing up its buildings at night. This method shows that the Zionist regime seeks to use these areas as leverage in potential future negotiations while simultaneously trying to impose a new field reality on Lebanese soil.

Al-Jamil emphasized that advances in the areas of Zoutar Sharqi, Yahmar, Mazraat al-Hamra, and Arnoun hold special military significance, as these areas are near the city of Nabatieh, one of the most important cities in southern Lebanon.

He added that although these areas are not far from the border due to their proximity to the Litani River route, advancing towards them is a dangerous development, as it brings the Zionist regime's army forces closer to Nabatieh—a city with important historical and spiritual standing in Lebanon.

Regarding the evacuation orders that have covered wide areas from Tyre to Sidon and Nabatieh, and even areas north of the Zahrani River, al-Jamil believes the Zionist regime's goals go beyond purely military considerations.

He said that through these actions, the Zionist regime is trying to pressure the social environment supporting Hezbollah and force residents to migrate to inland areas of Lebanon—an action that could place a heavy human and demographic burden on the Lebanese government.

He added that this policy is also pursued with the aim of strengthening the Zionist regime's pressure levers in any future negotiations, and that the number of people affected by potential waves of displacement could exceed one and a half million.

Al-Jamil explained that the Zionist regime's warnings do not directly target the city of Nabatieh but rather its surrounding villages such as Mafdoun, Zabdin, Shukin, Zafta, and Habouch, with the goal of turning the entire area into a zone subject to evacuation and attack.

He concluded by saying that through bombing, destruction, and evacuation orders, the Zionist regime seeks to empty the main cities of southern Lebanon, especially Tyre, Sidon, and Nabatieh, of their inhabitants—an action that could lead to extensive field and demographic changes in the region.

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