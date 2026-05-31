U.S. and Israeli Aggressions Pose a Serious Danger to Global Peace and Security

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Yemen's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, issuing a statement last night warning about the continuation of American-Zionist aggressions and conspiracies against the people of Palestine, Lebanon, Iran, and the entire region, announced that these aggressive policies of the Americans and Zionists pose a serious danger to international peace and security and also have severe negative effects on the global economy.

In the statement, Yemen's Foreign Ministry emphasized that the aggressions of the occupying Zionist regime against Gaza have not stopped since the conclusion of the ceasefire agreement on October 10 and continue to this day, and that the regime continues to commit genocidal crimes against the Palestinian nation, to the extent that over 900 Palestinian civilians in Gaza have been martyred in Zionist aggressions since the ceasefire, with more than 2,700 wounded during the same period. This constitutes a clear violation of international humanitarian law and the ceasefire agreement.

The ministry added that Yemen, at the level of leadership, government, and people, remains committed to its steadfast position in support of the Palestinian cause as the primary and central issue of the Islamic Ummah, and will support the legitimate struggle of this nation until the Palestinian people achieve their rights, freedom, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Yemen's Foreign Ministry then addressed the repeated and brutal aggressions of the Zionist regime against Lebanon, announcing that Zionist attacks on Lebanon since last March 2 have resulted in the martyrdom of over 3,300 Lebanese citizens and the wounding of more than 10,000 people.

The statement continued that Yemen remains committed to its steadfast position in support of Lebanon and its resistance against the aggressions of the Zionist enemy.

The ministry also, while once again condemning the American-Zionist aggressions against Iran, emphasized that these aggressions in the recent war have severely affected the stability of the region and have also had severe negative effects on the global economy.

Yemen's Foreign Ministry also strongly condemned the recent insolent threats of U.S. President Donald Trump against Oman, describing them as a sign of hegemonic and domineering policies within the framework of Washington's bullying and extortion.

The ministry concluded by emphasizing Yemen's solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran and announcing that Iran's legitimate right to defend itself and respond to enemy aggressions is recognized in all international norms, laws, and charters, and that Yemen supports this right of Iran.

It is recalled that the U.S. president, continuing his insolent stances in the region, this time openly threatened to attack Oman, saying that if Oman behaves differently in the Strait of Hormuz, it will be destroyed. Oman is the fifteenth country that Trump, during his two presidential terms, has threatened to attack, spoken of the possibility of attacking, or has actually acted against.

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