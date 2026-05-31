Egypt Invites Hamas for Talks / Warns Israel About Plans to Displace Palestinians

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Egypt invited the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas to send its negotiating delegation, led by Khalil al-Hayya, to Cairo to continue talks on transitioning to the second phase of last October's agreement.

An Egyptian source familiar with Cairo's mediation between Hamas and representatives of the "Peace Council" said that Egypt and mediators in Qatar and Turkey believe that Netanyahu's electoral goals lie behind his latest statements on expanding the occupation of Gaza and the assassination of Hamas commanders (Izz al-Din al-Haddad and Mohammed Awda).

The source explained that Cairo has made a series of contacts with mediators and guarantors in Turkey and Qatar, as well as with officials of the U.S. government, to return to the negotiating track. Egypt has also prepared a revised and amended document with more details to break the deadlock that Netanyahu seeks to prolong.

The Egyptian source revealed that Cairo has sent a warning message to the Israeli government, rejecting any actions that would push Gaza's residents toward "voluntary emigration" and movement toward the Rafah crossing. This Egyptian message also included the rejection of statements by Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz regarding the "voluntary emigration" plan from Gaza.

The source revealed that Cairo has asked U.S. President Donald Trump, through contacts with responsible officials in the U.S. administration, to intervene immediately to contain Netanyahu.

On the other hand, a leadership source in the Hamas movement outside the country said that the movement's leadership has received Egyptian contacts and that a meeting is scheduled to be held in Cairo in the coming days.

It is worth noting that Hamas warned on Thursday that the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip was on the verge of collapse, and called on the U.S. government and the guarantor countries to take "serious and immediate" steps to compel Israel to fulfill its commitments.

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