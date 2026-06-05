Zionism, Common Enemy of Nations / Iranian Nation, Symbol of Resistance Against Oppression

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The special meeting "Hundreds of Years of Crime; From the Massacre of Native Americans to the Minab Disaster" was held in the conference hall of ABNA International News Agency at the AhlulBayt World Assembly in Qom with the presence of Nicholas Ken O'Keefe, a former U.S. Marine and human rights activist.

O'Keefe began his speech by introducing his background. He said: "I was born on July 21, 1969, in Napa, California, into an Irish-American family. My birthday coincides with the day they faked the moon landing. My residence was near an area known for Satanic rituals and child sacrifice."

Continuing his introduction, Ken O'Keefe said: "My father worked for digital companies in Silicon Valley and was considered a genius who endured immense pressure. This pressure ultimately led to my parents' separation."

He added: "My mother, with love and tireless effort, provided everything for me to be able to realize my potential."

O'Keefe continued: "At 19, I joined the U.S. Navy as a Marine and served in the Gulf War (1991). I thought I was serving the best country in the world. But gradually, I realized that the U.S. military system is built on lies and crime. I was discharged and punished for disobeying illegal orders and standing up against mistakes."

O'Keefe added: "During my service, I encountered abuse of power by commanders, which gave me my first bitter taste of injustice. These early experiences planted the seeds of doubt about America's imperialist and warmongering policies in my mind."

O'Keefe continued: "After leaving the military, I gradually distanced myself from America's warmongering policies. In 2001, I burned my U.S. passport and formally renounced my U.S. citizenship. This symbolic act marked the beginning of my new life outside the United States and my transformation into a voice criticizing Western imperialism."

The False Image of Western Media About Iran

In response to a reporter's question about the difference between Western media's portrayal of Iran and reality, O'Keefe said: "This is not my first time in Iran. I first traveled to Iran 15 years ago, and this is my fifth trip to Iran. The image that Fox News and CNN have created of Iran is completely false. They say women are oppressed in Iran, but I saw free and active women on the streets of Tehran who have a strong presence in universities and social arenas. The difference between Iran and America is that Iranian women have preserved their human dignity."

He added: "In Western culture, women have been commodified and earn income through their physical appearance, but in Iran, women constitute the majority in universities and have the freedom to engage in constructive activities. The most beautiful thing about women is motherhood and raising children, but Western society has eliminated this beauty."

America's Defeat in the War with Iran

In another part of his speech, referring to the recent war against Iran, O'Keefe stated: "America has lost this war. Not only militarily and strategically, but also morally, this war was a disaster for America. Iran showed the world how to stand against the world's greatest military power through faith, resistance, and careful planning."

He added: "Without having a nuclear bomb, Iran stood against nuclear powers, and this is the greatest lesson for the world. You don't need weapons of mass destruction; faith, unity, and resistance are the most powerful weapons."

He expressed: "Even if Trump declares victory, the whole world knows what really happened. Iran has completely succeeded tactically and strategically and has defeated the United States."

Regarding Trump's popularity, O'Keefe said: "Polls are conducted by Jewish institutions, and Trump's real popularity is less than 30 percent. The major American media, their owners, editors, and reporters are all Jewish, and they determine the direction of the media."

He added: "America began 250 years ago with crime and bloodshed. The Irish were among the first groups brought to America as slaves. American history is intertwined with massacres and enslavement."

The Minab Crime; A Symbol of Zionist-American Barbarism

Referring to the disaster of the "Shajareh Tayabeh" school in Minab, this human rights activist said: "When I saw the images of the martyred children of Minab, my heart broke. This crime was carried out with Tomahawk missiles, which are manufactured in Arizona. Child sacrifice in Satanic rituals is a celebration for Satan, and the pieces of children's bodies in the sky are what Satanists celebrate."

He continued, referring to the presence of people in the streets and epic demonstrations: "I have seen scenes in Iran that are unparalleled anywhere else in the world. When a missile lands near people, they don't flee; they say 'Allahu Akbar' and stand firmer. You are not afraid to die, but the Israelis, at the first missile, flee like dirty mice into shelters."

Readiness to Fight Israel

O'Keefe loudly and firmly declared: "I am ready to act alongside the forces of the resistance front to destroy Israel. Israelis are child-killers, and their existence is a threat to all humanity. If I get the opportunity today, I will take up arms and head to Palestine."

Speaking about his wife and children, he said: "My wife and my children are Palestinian. We have been threatened many times, but this does not matter to me. I want Israel to be destroyed so that my family can return to their ancestral land."

He named Yahya Sinwar, the commander of the Palestinian resistance, as one of his heroes and said: "He taught the lesson of resistance, and he is one of my commanders. His martyrdom is inspiring."

The Common Enemy of Iran and the American People

Addressing the Iranian people, O'Keefe said: "'Death to America' means death to the government and the ruling system, not to the American people. I myself am an American, and I know that the people of my country are also victims of Zionist policies. The only difference between us and you is that you stood against the infiltration of the Zionists from the beginning, but we allowed them into our homes, and now this cancerous tumor is eating America from within."

Criticizing the silence of Islamic countries and even himself, he said: "We should all be ashamed of ourselves. For three years, children have been killed every day before our eyes, and we have done nothing. I am the first to say that we did not do everything we could."

Referring to Iran's humane treatment in the face of America's crimes, he said: "If the American people had done these things to you, the Iranian nation would be full of hatred, but as an American, I see that the Iranian people distinguish between those who were responsible for these attacks and ordinary American people. This loving treatment of yours shines throughout the world."

The anti-war activist emphasized: "Life passes quickly; what matters is the human heart, which must be free. The heart must not be captured by American and Israeli devils. Think freely."

This former U.S. marine said: "I know that when I return to America, I will either be killed or arrested. But I have a plan that even after my death, the voice of resistance will continue. I ask God to accept me into heaven, but I know my deeds are not a guarantee, and I must continue my path to reach my true station."

He added: "I am not so arrogant as to think I cannot fail, nor am I so foolish as to expose myself to danger needlessly. I take risks tactically and purposefully, because I believe some values are worth dying for."

In another part of his speech, referring to the necessity of decisive action by the American people against power structures in their country, O'Keefe stated: "The time has come for the American people to react to what is happening to their country. They must unite and rally, march on the capital, challenge governing institutions, and prosecute and punish the traitorous elements who have handed the country over to the Zionist regime."

Emphasizing that this call does not mean incitement to violence, he stated: "This is a patriotic duty. Those who run the country, through their policies, have caused the deaths of thousands of Americans and citizens of other countries. They have betrayed the oath they took upon assuming power."

O'Keefe added: "Israel must be destroyed. The American people must first root out Israel's influence from within their own system and then, at the regional level, eliminate this regime. This is the last chance to save America. An opportunity created by the war, an opportunity provided by Iran and the resistance front. The internal divisions of the Zionist regime and the fragility of its structure have paved the way for decisive action."

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