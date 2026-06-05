"100 Years of Crime" Meeting Held at ABNA News Agency with Presence of Former U.S. Marine

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The special meeting "Hundreds of Years of Crime; From the Massacre of Native Americans to the Minab Disaster" was held in the conference hall of ABNA News Agency in Qom with the presence of Nicholas Ken O'Keefe, a former U.S. Marine and human rights activist. The meeting was met with a wide turnout of media activists.

At the beginning of his speech, O'Keefe pointed to the false image that Western media have created of Iran and said: "The image that Fox News and CNN present of Iran is completely different from reality. They say women are oppressed in Iran, but I saw free and active women on the streets of Tehran who have a prominent presence in social arenas."

Referring to the crime of the "Shajareh Tayabeh" school in Minab, he added: "This disaster was carried out with Tomahawk missiles, which are manufactured in Arizona. Sacrificing children is something that Satanists celebrate. The United States and Israel must answer for this war crime."

The former U.S. marine declared his full support for the resistance front, stating: "I am ready to act alongside Iranian forces and the resistance front to destroy Israel. Israelis are child-killers, and their existence is a threat to all humanity. My wife and children are Palestinian, and I want Israel to be destroyed so that my family can return to their ancestral land."

In another part of his speech, O'Keefe, referring to the difference between the people of Iran and the United States, said: "The only difference between us and you is that you stood against the infiltration of the Zionists from the beginning, but we allowed them into our homes. 'Death to America' means death to the government and the ruling system, not to the American people. The American people are also victims of Zionist policies."

Concluding, he spoke about his future, saying: "I know that when I return to America, I will either be killed or arrested. But I have a plan that even after my death, the voice of resistance will continue."

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