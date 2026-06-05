Republican Representative's Interesting Interpretation of Tense Call Between Trump, Netanyahu

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Thomas Massie, a Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives, criticizing Washington's continued financial support for Israel, described the reports about tension and argument between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as insignificant and merely "talk."

Massie wrote in a social media post: "It's all just talk. Cut off foreign aid to Israel for just one month; then the bombing of its neighbors will stop, immediate peace will be established, the Strait of Hormuz will remain open, and the price of gasoline will drop by two dollars per gallon."

The American lawmaker, criticizing the amount of Washington's aid to Tel Aviv, added: "Israel is and has been the largest recipient of welfare aid paid for by American taxpayers."

It is worth noting that yesterday, media outlets close to the White House, citing American sources, reported that Donald Trump, in a phone call filled with profanity, verbally attacked Benjamin Netanyahu for escalating Israeli attacks in Lebanon and prevented the execution of a plan to attack Beirut due to fear of derailing negotiations with Tehran.

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