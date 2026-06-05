Trump: Iran's Leader Has Role in Negotiations / Strait of Hormuz Issue Will Be Resolved Soon

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Donald Trump, the U.S. president, in an interview with the "Pod Force One" podcast of the New York Post, claimed that Iran has agreed to forgo acquiring nuclear weapons and described this as the most important achievement of the ongoing negotiations.

In contradictory statements, Trump said: "We can't let them have a nuclear weapon, and they've already agreed that they won't have a nuclear weapon. That was the main issue." He did not provide further details about the nature or framework of this alleged agreement.

In his usual baseless statements, he added that Tehran is facing extensive military and economic problems.

In another part of the interview, Trump addressed the issue of the Strait of Hormuz, expressing doubt about the possibility of any continued disruption or closure of this strategic waterway. He said: "I think it could happen, but I doubt it will last for a long time. I think this issue will be resolved relatively quickly."

Responding to a question about Iran's new leadership, the U.S. president stated that the new leader has a role in the negotiation process and participates in decision-making. Trump said: "He's fully involved in the matter." He added that according to available information, the new leader has final approval of decisions, a procedure he claimed existed in the past as well.

Trump further stated that the relations between the two sides are currently assessed as positive. He said: "It seems we are getting along well with each other." The U.S. president also added in remarks about a meeting with Grand Ayatollah Khamenei (r.a.): "We will probably meet at some point; this depends on the course of developments and the results of the talks."

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