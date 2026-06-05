European Parliament Member Sharply Criticized Possible Invitation of Taliban to Brussels

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hannah Neumann, a member of the European Parliament, has criticized the European Union's potential decision to negotiate with the Taliban regarding the return of Afghan migrants and has called for refraining from inviting representatives of this group to Brussels.

On Tuesday, June 2, Neumann posted a message on X stating that Taliban representatives should not be invited to the Belgian capital for negotiations.

She emphasized that any disregard for the EU's foreign policy principles and values in exchange for agreements related to migrant deportation could undermine the Union's credibility and security.

The European Parliament member, who has previously criticized the policy of engaging with the Taliban, once again stressed that legitimizing this group and making a political deal with it is unacceptable, and that human rights values should not be compromised under the pretext of resolving migration issues.

Neumann's remarks come as some diplomatic sources told AFP in the month of Hamal (March-April) that the European Union was considering inviting a Taliban delegation to Brussels for talks on the return of Afghan asylum seekers.

Raising this issue has faced widespread reactions from human rights institutions and migrant rights advocates.

Critics warn that such an action could strengthen the Taliban's political position, while the human rights situation in Afghanistan continues to face widespread criticism from the international community.

Meanwhile, Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, has called on European governments to maintain their human rights commitments in policies related to Afghan migrants and to refrain from decisions that could weaken existing protections for asylum seekers.

Also, the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) and dozens of Afghan and international human rights organizations have expressed deep concern over any formal engagement with the Taliban on the issue of migrant return.

These bodies have warned that returning Afghans to a country still facing economic and humanitarian crises and extensive legal restrictions could have serious consequences for returnees.

Despite these criticisms, the Taliban have so far not reacted to Hannah Neumann's recent statements or the opposition raised regarding the possible invitation of the group to Brussels.

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