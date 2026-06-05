Egyptian Journalist: Respect in the Region Is Built by Power, Not by Condemnation Statements!

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Motaz Matar stated that thousands of statements and political positions have failed to stop the wars and crises in the region, adding that a credible threat backed by practical capability can force the other side to reconsider its calculations, and this is the fundamental difference between mere protest and effective deterrence.

He also, referring to the reaction of some regional parties towards independent actors, stated that the main problem some countries have with these actors is not their behavior or positions, but the reality that their presence and performance reveal—a reality that exposes the weaknesses and failures of others.

The Egyptian journalist further emphasized the role of power in regional relations, adding: "In regional politics, respect usually comes from power and deterrence capability, not from the constant repetition of phrases like 'we condemn in the strongest terms.'"

Matar also noted that when an actor does not succumb to pressures and threats, the contradictions and double standards in the positions of some parties become increasingly evident.

He concluded by stating: "No country pays a price for weakness and inability, but all actors incorporate power and influence capability into their political and security calculations and make decisions based on it."

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