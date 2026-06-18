Israeli Finance Minister: We Will Continue Occupation; We Will Not Withdraw from Lebanon!

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Bezalel Smotrich, reacting to the agreement between Iran and the United States, of which Lebanon is also a part, stated that Israel will not submit to foreign demands and pressures and will continue its military operations in Lebanon without making any concessions.

Referring to the timing of the agreement's signing on Friday, Smotrich added, "There will be no withdrawal; neither on Friday nor afterward."

This comes as the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, in a statement, warned about the repetition of the Zionist regime's mischief in southern Lebanon. Referring to 84 violations of the ceasefire in southern Lebanon by the regime within two days of the U.S. president's announcement of the end of the war, it emphasized that if these mischiefs in Lebanon continue, the regime should expect a harsh response from the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

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