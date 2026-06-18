Grand Mourning Ceremonies of Bahraini Shia Held Despite Security Pressures

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): With the beginning of the month of Muharram, Shia-majority cities and villages in Bahrain have been draped in black, and hussainiyas, ma'tams, and religious centers are hosting thousands of Hussaini mourners. This is while human rights bodies and Bahraini activists have repeatedly reported the imposition of restrictions on Shia religious ceremonies, the summoning and arrest of some orators and religious activists, and the confiscation of Ashura symbols and flags.

Despite these pressures, the Shia of Bahrain, who constitute a significant portion of the country's population, annually hold the mourning ceremonies of Imam Hussain (a.s.) with great fervor and magnificence. From the first days of Muharram, hussainiyas and religious centers are filled with mourners who, through holding lamentation gatherings, reciting narratives of the martyrdom (Maqtal), elegizing, and forming processions, keep alive the memory and message of the Ashura movement.

Ashura in Bahrain is not merely a religious occasion but is considered part of the cultural and social identity of the Shia community in the country. For this reason, any restrictions on holding these rituals have not been able to reduce the widespread presence of people in the mourning ceremonies, and Muharram remains one of the most important manifestations of the religious and social solidarity of Bahraini Shia.

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