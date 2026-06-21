Al-Khalifa Regime Restricts Muharram Mourning Ceremonies in Bahrain

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Bahraini sources say the Bahraini authorities have prevented the holding of Husseini mourning rituals in parts of the country, al-Wefaq reported.

According to this report, the Al Khalifa regime continues its repression of Shia Muslims.

In its latest move, the regime prevented citizens of Hamad City from participating in the mourning ceremonies that are held every year to mark the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS).

Meanwhile, Bahraini scholars warned in a statement against the policy of targeting and imposing restrictions on Shias in the country.

The statement said the Bahraini government, in a cruel and provocative act, has banned some of the preachers from the Husseini pulpit and mourners in the mourning ceremonies from carrying out their religious duties in reviving the Husseini rituals Muharram.

This is a clear violation of religious freedom and the constitution and trampling on the rights of believers to practice their beliefs in accordance with jurisprudential rulings, they said.