Three Bahraini Children Arrested for Participating in Muharram Mourning Ceremonies

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Security forces affiliated with the Al Khalifa regime arbitrarily arrested three young children in the Sanabis area. The arrests were made due to their participation in the Muharram mourning ceremonies.

The Bahrain Prisoners' Affairs Commission announced that these three children were arrested after participating in a mourning procession held in the Abu Saiba area.

According to this body, the arrest of children demonstrates the security apparatus's disregard for the basic rights of children and constitutes a violation of the protections that laws and international conventions provide for minors. These arrests also constitute a blatant violation of freedom of belief and the right to hold religious rituals, which are recognized from both a humanitarian and legal perspective.

Every year, the Al Khalifa regime attempts to restrict the holding of Ashura ceremonies through security and administrative restrictions under pretexts such as maintaining security and combating violations.

The report further states that the targeting of children and adolescents reflects the depth of the security and political challenges facing the Bahraini government, which, according to critics, even considers traditional rituals and peaceful mourning ceremonies as a threat to itself, employing deterrent and security measures to restrict dissenting voices and implement discriminatory policies.

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