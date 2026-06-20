Arbaeen; The Most Important Symbol of People-to-People Ties Between Iran, Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Syed Ahmad Iqbal Rizvi, the Vice President of Pakistan's Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen and a prominent religious and social figure in the country, speaking to ABNA News Agency, elaborated on the place of love for the AhlulBayt (a.s.) in Pakistani society and addressed the role of pilgrimage and the Arbaeen march in strengthening Iran-Pakistan relations.

He also emphasized the necessity of removing obstacles to the movement of Pakistani pilgrims through facilitating visa issuance, developing transportation routes, and establishing joint mechanisms between Tehran and Islamabad for managing Arbaeen pilgrims.

Love for the AhlulBayt (a.s.); A Shared Civilizational Asset of Iran and Pakistan

Hojat al-Islam Iqbal Rizvi further, referring to the place of love for the AhlulBayt (a.s.) in Pakistani society, stated, "Love for the AhlulBayt (a.s.) in Pakistan is one of the deepest and most widespread components of the religious identity of the people of this country."

He added, "This love is not limited to the Shia community; rather, it also holds a special and deeply rooted place among a large segment of Pakistan's Sunni population. The history, culture, literature, and religious traditions of Pakistan bear witness that love for the Noble Prophet (p.b.u.h.) and his pure family (a.s.) is among the most important commonalities of the Muslims of this land."

The Vice President of Pakistan's Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen continued, "With the arrival of the month of Muharram, this love manifests itself more than ever. Millions of Shia and many Sunni participate in the mourning ceremonies of Sayyed al-Shuhada, Imam Hussain (a.s.), gatherings recounting the tragedies of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) are held, and the memory and message of the Ashura movement are revived across the country."

Hojat al-Islam Iqbal Rizvi stated, "This widespread presence shows that love for the AhlulBayt (a.s.) is not merely a religious sentiment but a part of the religious culture and social identity of the people of Pakistan."

The Spiritual Bond Between the Two Nations Through Love for the AhlulBayt (a.s.)

He noted, "The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution has also repeatedly emphasized in his statements that the Pakistani nation, both Shia and Sunni, has deep Islamic ties with the Iranian nation."

He added, "The spiritual bond between the people of Pakistan and Iran, through love for the AhlulBayt (a.s.), is evident in various arenas. The widespread presence of Pakistani pilgrims in the holy city of Mashhad to visit the celestial shrine of Imam Reza (a.s.), their enthusiastic participation in the grand Arbaeen march, and the continuous scientific and cultural connections between the religious centers of the two countries are all manifestations of this spiritual bond."

Hojat al-Islam Iqbal Rizvi stated, "In truth, love for the AhlulBayt (a.s.) is a shared civilizational asset between Iran and Pakistan that paves the way for strengthening Islamic unity, cultural cooperation, and bringing the two nations closer together."

The Vice President of Pakistan's Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen emphasized, "The more this spiritual asset is preserved and strengthened, the deeper and more enduring the people-to-people relations between Iran and Pakistan will become, and the efforts of enemies to create division among Muslims will be thwarted. Therefore, it can be said that love for the AhlulBayt (a.s.) is not only a religious belief but also a solid bridge for the heartfelt and spiritual connection between the two nations of Iran and Pakistan, and an important factor in consolidating the unity of the Islamic Ummah."

Pilgrimage; A Symbol of People-to-People Diplomacy Between Iran and Pakistan

Responding to a question about the role of pilgrimage rituals in strengthening relations between the two countries, Hojat al-Islam Iqbal Rizvi stated, "Pilgrimage and religious ceremonies, such as the travel of Pakistani pilgrims to Iran to visit the celestial shrine of Imam Reza (a.s.) and their passage through Iranian soil to participate in the grand Arbaeen march, play a very important and decisive role in consolidating the relations and ties between the two nations of Iran and Pakistan."

He added, "This type of connection is not merely religious travel but a manifestation of people-to-people diplomacy and civilizational ties between two Muslim nations. In these occasions, the connection between the peoples of the two countries goes beyond official and governmental levels and transforms into a heartfelt, religious, and cultural bond."

He continued, "A Pakistani pilgrim in Iran is not only respected as a religious guest but also experiences the culture of Iranian hospitality firsthand and establishes a direct connection with Iranian society. This shared experience leaves a positive and profound impression of fraternal ties between the two nations in the minds of the people."

Hojat al-Islam Iqbal Rizvi stated, "Visiting Imam Reza (a.s.) in the holy city of Mashhad is not merely a pilgrimage for Pakistani pilgrims but a spiritual experience that strengthens the feeling of closeness between them and the Iranian nation."

Arbaeen; A Manifestation of the Spiritual Shared Destiny of Muslim Nations

He noted, "Participation in the grand Arbaeen march, which passes through Iran, creates a kind of spiritual shared destiny among the devotees of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) in the two countries and connects them in a great movement of faith and humanity."

The Vice President of Pakistan's Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen added, "This type of people-to-people connection plays an important role in neutralizing negative propaganda and the efforts of divisive currents, because it reveals the field reality that the nations of Iran and Pakistan, despite linguistic and ethnic differences, are connected to each other in a shared religious and Ashura-based identity."

He continued, "From a broader perspective, these ceremonies contribute to the strengthening of cultural and religious diplomacy between the two countries and pave the way for the expansion of scientific, religious, and social cooperation."

He emphasized, "The more extensive and organized these spiritual and pilgrimage exchanges are, the greater the level of trust, affection, and solidarity between the nations of Iran and Pakistan will increase."

Hojat al-Islam Iqbal Rizvi stated, "In conclusion, pilgrimage and shared participation in major religious occasions, especially the pilgrimage to Imam Reza (a.s.) and the Arbaeen march, are among the most effective factors in deepening the spiritual and cultural bonds between the two nations."

Facilitating Obstacles for Arbaeen Pilgrims; Requires a Permanent Mechanism Between Tehran and Islamabad

He further, referring to the necessity of resolving the problems of Pakistani Arbaeen pilgrims, stated, "The presence of Pakistani pilgrims in the grand Arbaeen ceremony is one of the most important religious, social, and cultural matters in the Islamic world. Given the widespread interest of the Pakistani people in the AhlulBayt (a.s.) and their love for Imam Hussain (a.s.), facilitating the Arbaeen pilgrimage path can play a significant role in strengthening the unity of the Islamic Ummah and the bond between the nations of Iran, Pakistan, and Iraq."

Hojat al-Islam Iqbal Rizvi added, "To solve the existing problems, a set of practical and implementable solutions can be proposed to the officials of the two countries."

The Vice President of Pakistan's Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen stated, "First, it is essential to establish a joint and permanent mechanism between Iran and Pakistan for managing Arbaeen pilgrims. This mechanism could include coordination committees at the level of the ministries of foreign affairs, interior, and religious institutions of the two countries, so that decisions regarding borders, transportation, and visa issuance can be made in an orderly and predictable manner."

Single Arbaeen Visa and the Karachi-Chabahar Sea Route; Two Solutions to Reduce Pilgrims' Problems

He continued, "The development of combined land, sea, and air transportation routes is also a serious necessity. The operational launch of a sea route from Karachi to Chabahar, followed by a land connection to Iran's western borders, could reduce the pressure on land crossings and also enable the participation of less privileged pilgrims."

Hojat al-Islam Iqbal Rizvi added, "Furthermore, increasing special Arbaeen flights with subsidized fares from various Pakistani cities to Iran and Iraq could resolve a significant part of the existing problems."

The Vice President of Pakistan's Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslemeen noted, "Facilitating visa issuance and eliminating administrative complexities during the Arbaeen period is also essential. Establishing a single Arbaeen visa mechanism through a special agreement between Iran and Pakistan could simplify and expedite the travel process and reduce congestion and border problems."

He also emphasized the importance of strengthening security and intelligence cooperation between the two countries, stating, "Better management of the pilgrim population and preventing the exploitation of extremist groups and disruptive elements require continuous security coordination, and the security of pilgrimage routes is the primary condition for the success of any transportation plan."

In conclusion, Hojat al-Islam Iqbal Rizvi noted, "The participation of people-based institutions, Mawkebs, and religious organizations of the two countries can also play an effective role in reducing costs and facilitating the provision of services to pilgrims. The experience of Arbaeen has shown that people-based capacities are one of the strongest tools for managing this great spiritual event."

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