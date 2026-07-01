Registration Opens for 2026 Arbaeen Pilgrimage

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization on Tuesday announced the start of registration for those willing to attend this year’s Arbaeen procession.

Alireza Rashidian said registration began at 9:00 AM and more than 6,000 people registered within the first minutes.

He urged all those interested in partaking in the Arbaeen march to register quickly by entering the Samah platform.

Applicants should adjust their travel routes and schedule based on the previous year’s travel peaks displayed in the platform, he urged.

“The entry and exit routes should also be selected based on the previous year’s experience so that we can organize properly with the cooperation of the people for a comfortable journey,” he added.

In terms of timing, Rashidian said, pilgrims are advised to choose a short travel time so that everyone can benefit from this pilgrimage at the right time and conditions.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 4.

Some 4 million Iranians took part in the Arbaeen procession last year.

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