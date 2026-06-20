Registration Opens for Iran's 2026 Arbaeen Quranic Convoy

AhlulBayt News Agency: Registration is underway for Quran activists who want to be part of Iran’s 2026 Arbaeen Quranic Convoy.

Registration was launched by the Quranic Council of the Arbaeen Cultural and Educational Committee on Tuesday.

Quran reciters and memorizers as well as Tawasheeh (religious song) groups have the opportunity to apply until late June, according to Seyed Mohammad Mojani, head of the committee.

He noted that the committee prepares various programs for the Arbaeen pilgrimage every year, one of the most important of which is Quranic programs.

For more than 10 years, the Iranian Quranic Convoy, known as the Noor Convoy, has been traveling to Iraq during the Arbaeen season to perform Quranic programs in Najaf and Karbala as well as Arbaeen march routes, he stated.

“By the grace of God, these programs have taken on a much more passionate and active color and flavor in recent years, and people are eager for these programs. During the Arbaeen season, officials of various Moukebs (service stations) request the presence of (members of Iran’s Quranic convoy) in these Moukebs to perform Quranic programs. This year, by the grace of God and the Master of the Martyrs (AS), the Quranic convoy will be sent to Iraq during the days of Arbaeen, from the 10th to the 20th of Safar 1448, in the form of several groups and in two six-day periods.”

After the end of registration, the list of members of the 2026 Arbaeen Quranic Convoy will be finalized and announced through the media in the last days of Muharram, he went on to say.

The Arbaeen mourning ceremony, which falls on August 4 this year, is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

It marks the 40th day after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (AS).

Each year, a huge crowd of Shias flock to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rites.

The pilgrims, mainly from Iraq and Iran, travel long routes on foot to the holy city.

Iran also sends a Quranic convoy, known as the Noor Convoy, to Iraq during the Arbaeen procession.

The members of Iran’s Noor Convoy perform different Quranic and religious programs, including recitation of the Quran, Adhan (call to prayers), and Tawasheeh, on the road between Najaf and Karbala and elsewhere during the Arbaeen march.

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