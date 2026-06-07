Iran's Seminaries Head Offers Condolences on Passing of Grand Ayatollah Mohammad Ishaq Fayyaz

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of Iran's Islamic seminaries has offered his condolences on the passing of Grand Ayatollah Mohammad Ishaq Fayyaz, praising the late revered source of emulation for his scholarly contributions and his unforgettable role in reviving the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

In a message issued on Saturday, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi described the departure of the senior cleric as a profound loss for the Muslim world. He highlighted Ayatollah Fayyaz’s "scientific and jurisprudential innovations" alongside his religious and promotional services, which he said had shaped him into a towering figure.

Ayatollah Arafi pointed to the late Grand Ayatollah's enduring legacy in authoring numerous significant works of Islamic jurisprudence, noting that these texts remain a lasting treasure for Islamic seminaries. He also underscored Ayatollah Fayyaz’s "memorable contribution to reviving the Arbaeen march" and his extensive social and cultural services to the nations and people of Iraq and Afghanistan.

The director of the seminaries further addressed his condolences to the Imam of the Age (may God hasten his reappearance), the eminent sources of emulation—particularly Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mujtaba Khamenei, the Islamic seminaries of Najaf, Qom, and Afghanistan, as well as the late cleric's distinguished family, students, and devotees. He also extended his sympathy to the governments and nations of the two "friend and dear countries of Iraq and Afghanistan."

Ayatollah Arafi concluded his message by praying for divine mercy and eternal peace for the deceased and patience for the bereaved.

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