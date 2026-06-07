Grand Ayatollah Sobhani Offers Condolences on Passing of Ayatollah Ishaq Fayyaz

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a message of condolence following the passing of Grand Ayatollah Ishaq Fayyaz, one of the senior sources of emulation in Najaf, Grand Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani has stated that while the revered scholar is no longer physically present, his thought, academic works, and enduring legacy will continue to live on and serve as a source of inspiration.

The full text of Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

“Indeed, we belong to God, and indeed to Him we return.” (Holy Quran, 2:156)

It is with deep sorrow that we have received the news of the passing of one of the great figures of the Islamic Seminary of Holy Najaf, Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Ishaq Fayyaz, may his holy soul rest in peace.

Although that divine scholar is no longer in our physical presence today, his thought, academic works, and lasting legacy will remain alive and inspiring. The late and felicitous scholar spent his blessed life in the path of teaching, research, and writing. By nurturing numerous generations of students of knowledge and leaving behind a valuable treasure of Islamic teachings, he rendered an immense service to the Islamic seminaries and the Muslim world; a legacy from which future generations will benefit through the passage of time.

I offer my condolences for this painful loss to the Holy Presence of Imam of the Age, may our souls be sacrificed for him, the leaders of the Islamic Seminary of Holy Najaf, the Grand Sources of Emulation, his students, admirers, and especially the esteemed family of the deceased. I beseech God Almighty to grant the departed scholar elevated ranks and to unite him with the divine saints.

“He lived a blessed life and died a blessed death.”

Holy Qom

The Islamic Seminary of Qom

Jafar Sobhani

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