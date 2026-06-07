Grand Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani's Office Offers Condolences on Passing of Ayatollah Fayyaz

AhlulBayt News Agency: The office of Grand Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani has issued a message of condolence on the passing of Grand Ayatollah Mohammad Ishaq Fayyaz, describing the late revered source of emulation as a diligent servant of the school of the Prophet's Household.

In a statement released on Saturday, the office offered condolences to Imam Mahdi (may God hasten his reappearance), the Islamic seminaries, the eminent sources of emulation—particularly the venerable seminary of Najaf—as well as the late cleric's students, followers, respected family, and the noble people of Afghanistan.

"This eminent jurist was tireless in his service to the school of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), in authoring valuable works, in training disciples, and in rendering social services," the statement read.

The office of Grand Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani concluded by beseeching the Almighty for divine mercy and paradise for the departed, and patience and abundant reward for all the bereaved.

....................

End/ 257