Iraqi Islamic Resistance announces $10 million bounty for killing Trump

ABNA24 - The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced on Thursday night that it had set a $10 million reward for anyone who assassinates U.S. President Donald Trump.

No further details have been provided regarding the announcement of the bounty.

The reported bounty was announced after what the group described as Trump’s insulting remarks regarding the late IRGC Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani and the late Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, former deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), during a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaydi at the White House.



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