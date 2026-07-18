IRGC shoots down US RQ-11 Raven drone in southern Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has shot down an AeroVironment RQ-11 drone in southern Iranian regions, amid intensified US attacks.

The Public Relations Office of the IRGC in Khuzestan Province said in a statement on Friday that “An AeroVironment RQ-11 Raven drone was intercepted and destroyed by light fire from the IRGC's advanced air defense system under the control of the integrated air defense network in the Ramshir region.”

RQ-11 Raven drone is a small, lightweight tactical reconnaissance drone manufactured by the American company AeroVironment. It is designed for reconnaissance, surveillance, and intelligence-gathering missions at the level of combat units.

The hand-launched drone was developed in the early 2000s and is powered by an electric motor.

This drone has been widely used by the US armed forces and many other countries and is considered one of the most successful small military drone systems in the world.

Over the past few days, the terrorist US military has conducted waves of deadly strikes on Southern Iran and reinstated a blockade of Iranian ports in flagrant violation of a war-termination memorandum of understanding.

In response, Iranian armed forces have launched heavy reprisal attacks against strategic American targets across the region, declaring the Hormuz Strait closed “until further notice” and at least until “the end of US interference in the region.”

Late Thursday and into Friday, the US hit Iranian infrastructure, including several bridges in southern Hormozgan Province.

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