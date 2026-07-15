IRGC Launches Third Wave of Operation Nasr-2 Against US Bases in Bahrain, Kuwait

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says it has launched the third wave of Operation Nasr-2 against US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait in retaliation for renewed US aggression earlier on Tuesday.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the IRGC said naval and aerospace units carried out a coordinated missile and drone attack under the code name “Ya Zain al-Abidin.”

It also warned that continued US military action would prevent the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and halt regional oil and gas exports.

According to the statement, the strikes destroyed several warehouses storing weapons and parts for enemy naval vessels and aircraft at Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa base.

The IRGC also said it targeted the MQ-9 drone deployment ramp at Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem Air Base, destroying or damaging several drones.

The operation was conducted “in response to the aggression carried out this afternoon by the child-killing US army” against several Iranian armed forces coastal stations, it added.

The statement warned that “retaliation and punishment of the aggressor will continue as long as US crimes persist,” adding that any further attacks “will be met with surprising responses.”

It further declared that “as long as US mischief continues in the region, not a single drop of oil or gas will be exported from the region,” and said the attacks “will only delay the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.”

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