IRGC Navy Says U.S. Radar Systems Destroyed in Oman as Retaliatory Strikes Expand Across Region

ABNA24 - The IRGC Navy said it has destroyed American long-range air surveillance and maritime detection radar systems in Oman, while also striking US military facilities in Bahrain in the latest phase of Iran's retaliatory operations against continued US aggression.

The IRGC Navy said in a statement on Monday that the latest US attacks against Iran included the targeting of an agricultural water pump in Mahshahr County, which indicated the "anti-people nature" of the American military.

"The decisive and crushing operations of your sons in the Armed Forces have driven the child-killing US army into desperation," the statement said, addressing Iranians.

The IRGC Navy added that, in addition to striking US military facilities in Juffair, Bahrain, where "large fires are blazing," the IRGC forces successfully destroyed the FPS long-range air surveillance radar and the maritime detection radar in the Sultanate of Oman through coordinated missile and drone strikes.

The statement reiterated Iran's position that the only way to restore navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is for the US to end its military interference in the strategic waterway and respect the sovereignty of regional states over their territorial waters.

It further warned that the continuation of US intervention in the Strait of Hormuz would lead to "greater consequences" affecting the global oil and gas sectors.

Iran has launched a series of retaliatory military operations against US military assets across the region following renewed American attacks on southern Iran. The operations have targeted American military infrastructure in several countries using coordinated missile and drone strikes.

In earlier phases of the campaign, the IRGC announced strikes on the US military's drone command and control center, helicopter maintenance facilities, and a P-8 electronic warfare aircraft hangar at the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.

The IRGC also reported missile strikes on Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan, saying fuel depots and ammunition storage facilities used by US forces were set ablaze. The operation was described as part of Iran's coordinated response to American attacks on Iranian coastal bases and other infrastructure.

In the fourth phase of the retaliatory campaign, the IRGC said it destroyed a US HIMARS missile base in Kuwait, setting fire to two missile launchers and missile depots.

The Iranian military officials have maintained that the operations will continue as long as US attacks against Iran persist.



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