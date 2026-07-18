Iran’s Army targets US bases in Jordan, Kuwait with drones

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army has conducted one-way attack drone strikes against the terrorist US military bases in Jordan and Kuwait.

As part of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army’s retaliatory campaign, one-way attack drones struck ammunition depots at Camp Buehring—formerly known as Camp Udairi—targeting strategic assets, command centers, logistical infrastructure, and defensive systems.

Camp Buehring serves as a key support and combat reorganization hub for US forces. At the same time, Ali Al-Salem Air Base functions as a primary logistics and coordination center for U.S. air operations in the Persian Gulf.

Additionally, drone strikes targeted fuel storage tanks at the Al-Azraq base in Jordan. Given its strategic location, infrastructure, and significant US investment, Al-Azraq has become a vital facility for the United States, playing a pivotal role in regional military operations across West Asia.

Separately, Iran’s Navy utilized a shore-to-sea cruise missile to target a hostile vessel in the northern Indian Ocean. The deployment of the cruise missile forced the vessel to withdraw beyond the operational range of Iranian forces.

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