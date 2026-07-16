Iran to resist until US leaves region: Army spokesperson

Iran's army spokesman said Wednesday that Tehran will resist until American interventions in the region are neutralised, stressing that the Strait of Hormuz is under full Iranian control.

Brigadier General Mohammad Akrami Nia, speaking at a ceremony in Amol marking the martyrdom of the late Leader, said the United States mistakenly believed that striking Iranian coastal bases could allow it to seize control of the strategic waterway. "The Islamic Republic of Iran is capable of exercising control over the Strait of Hormuz from every point of its territory, and this matter is never dependent on the coasts and islands," he said.

He said countries that have given the U.S. military bases are now paying a heavy price in trade and security.

"Imported security is not lasting security. Real security is achieved when the countries of the region themselves provide stability and calm, without the presence of foreigners," Akrami Nia said.

The spokesman warned that if the enemy insists on continuing its strikes, Iran possesses capacities that have so far not been used and that could affect the region's equations.

He said the conflict has been managed and that Iran can sustain it for years if necessary. "The enemy does not have the capacity for a prolonged war, and this is one of its main weaknesses," he said.

Akrami Nia expressed confidence that the U.S. president would shift his position in the coming days and eventually seek dialogue, peace and an agreement. He said the dignity of Iran and the Islamic Republic is the precious legacy of the martyred Leader, and that the Armed Forces draw their strength from the support of the Iranian people.