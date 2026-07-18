Official: 38 people martyred in recent US aggression on Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Ministry of Health, Treatment, and Medical Education announces that 38 people have been martyred and over 400 others have been injured in recent acts of aggression by the United States against the Islamic Republic.

The number of casualties from the recent US attacks against Iran has exceeded 400, with 38 people being martyred, Hossein Kermanpour, the head of public relations for the ministry, wrote on his X account.

Among the casualties are 22 injured women, 3 martyred women, 9 injured under the age of 18, and one martyr under the age of 18, said the official.

Additionally, 47 people are currently hospitalized, Kermanpour further noted.

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