Iran warns US of targeting all infrastructures in region

The spokesperson for the IRGC’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters has warned the United States that Iran would target remaining regional infrastructure if its own domestic infrastructure were attacked.

The criminal US continues its aggression and destabilization of the region, Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari said on Thursday.

He reiterated that under no circumstances will Iran allow the United States, as a trans-regional power, to interfere in the Strait of Hormuz.

“This is Iran’s invincible red line,” he warned.

The spokesperson warned that if the US carries out threats to attack Iranian infrastructure, Iran would respond by targeting “all the infrastructure still standing in the region,” promising it would be “pounded to rubble” and “erased completely.”

The response delivered by Iran’s armed forces will not be measured or equal, it will be overwhelmingly superior, Zolfaghari stressed.

These strikes will be fiercer, wider-ranging, and more ruinous than ever, he added.