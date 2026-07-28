Naval blockade would mean widened US war: Khatam al-Anbia

AhlulBayt News Agency: The top Iranian military body namely Central Headquarters of Khatam al-Anbia has said that the continuation of the US naval blockade would mean a broadened war on Iran.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters said: In continuation of the evil and insecurity in the region and following the implementation of the illegal naval blockade of Iran, the United States has threatened Iranian vessels, commercial ships and tankers in the coastal and territorial waters of our country over the past three days.

The statement added: We warn that this American action is considered an expansion of war in the region and, as the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have proven in the field, they will not leave any threat and evil from that country’s terrorist army unanswered and will deal with it.

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