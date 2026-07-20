IRGC announces it intercepted and destroyed MQ-9 drone in Ahvaz

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announces that it has intercepted and destroyed an MQ-9 drone in the southwestern city of Ahvaz in Iran.

The IRGC, in a statement, announced that an MQ-9 drone was shot down in the skies of Ahvaz on Sunday.

The MQ‑9 drone was downed by a newly deployed air‑defense system operated by the IRGC Aerospace Force, according to the IRGC Public Relations Office.

The spokesperson for the IRGC’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters has warned the United States that Iran would target remaining regional infrastructure if its own domestic infrastructure were attacked.

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