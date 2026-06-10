Iran Says F‑35 Hangars and U.S. Command Center Destroyed in Retaliatory Strike

ABNA24 - Four important targets at a US airbase in Al-Azraq, Jordan, were attacked by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) missiles on Wednesday morning. .

The IRGC’s Public Relations Department announced in a statement this morning that four important targets, including an F35 fighter jet hangars and the command and control center of the child-killing US army in Al-Azraq, Jordan, were targeted in the missile strike.

“Following the successful operation of the IRGC Navy in hitting 21 targets at US air and naval bases in the region and shooting down an MQ9 drone in the sky of Jam city (in southern Iran), given the enemy’s continued evil acts and in completing the retaliatory operation (of Iran), the forces of Islam and the brave warriors of the IRGC Aerospace Force, with long-range solid-fuel missiles, attacked and destroyed four important targets, including the F35 fighter jet hangars at the US airbase and the command and control center of the child-killing US army in Al-Azraq, Jordan,” the statement said.

“Our forces are ready to give a crushing and decisive response to any renewed aggression by the enemy, and the American enemy would bear responsibility for the consequences of any renewed aggression,” the IRGC emphasized.

Earlier this morning, the Iranian armed forces carried out missile and drone strikes on American targets in the region.

They came in response to the US terrorist army’s aggression on areas in the south of Iran.

The US launched several attacks on southern regions of Iran, including Qeshm, Jask, Sirik, and Bandar Abbas in the wee hours of Wednesday under the pretext of the downing of their helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz.



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