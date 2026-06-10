IRGC Navy launches drone strike on US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says its naval forces have launched a drone attack on the Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet early Wednesday in response to US strikes on several locations in southern Iran.

In a statement carried by IRNA, the IRGC said “the warmongering US regime” attacked several sites in Jask, Sirik, and Qeshm in the early hours of Wednesday “under false pretexts.”

According to the statement, the attacks damaged a telecommunications tower in Sirik and destroyed two water reservoirs in the Bamani district of the county.

“In response to this malicious act by the enemy, the fighters of the IRGC Navy attacked the Fifth Fleet in Bahrain with drones at 2:30 a.m.,” the IRGC said.

It added that confrontations were continuing and that Iranian forces were still responding to “enemy aggression,” warning that “if these acts of malice continue, heavier responses are on the way.”

The statement was issued in the early hours of Wednesday and ended with a Quranic verse: “Victory comes only from Allah, the Almighty, the Wise.”

The retaliatory strikes came after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that its forces launched strikes against Iran, claiming that the attacks came in response to Iran’s “downing of a US Army Apache helicopter,” which Iran has rejected as false.

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