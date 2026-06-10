Akram al‑Kaabi Hails IRGC and Yemeni Fighters, Warns Against Trusting ‘Commitment‑Breakers’

ABNA24 - The Secretary-General of the Islamic Resistance Movement al-Nujaba has lauded as a ‘source of pride’ the recent retaliatory operation by Iranian armed forces against Israeli regime stressing that language of forces is all that enemies understand.

Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi made the remarks in his latest statement issued a day after Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) completed its retaliatory operation against Israeli regime.

He said,” We extend our salutations, along with our pride and admiration, to the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the courageous members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for punishing the Zionist regime.”



The Iraqi scholar also hailed the Yemeni resistance fighters over their swift action that ‘delivered a surprise blow to the enemy.’



Al-Kaabi warned all those “who believe that an understanding can be reached with the people of "Epstein Island"—those steeped in corruption and betrayal- known for breaking their commitments and practicing deception.”



He said that the enemy understands only the language of force and arms vowing that the Iraqi resistance will never retreat from the path it has chosen in confronting the adversaries.



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