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IRGC Shoots Down U.S. MQ‑9 Reaper Over Jam in Southern Iran

10 June 2026 - 08:37
News ID: 1825097
IRGC Shoots Down U.S. MQ‑9 Reaper Over Jam in Southern Iran

Iran's IRGC shot down a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone over Jam county in Bushehr province on Wednesday.

ABNA24 - Iran's IRGC shot down a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone over Jam county in Bushehr province on Wednesday.

The IRGC public relations office said the drone was intercepted and destroyed by modern air defence units as it approached from the northern Persian Gulf with the intent of entering the combat zone.

The aircraft was brought down over the sky of Jam, a town in southern Bushehr province.

The MQ-9 Reaper is a long-endurance, hunter-killer drone used extensively by the U.S. military for both surveillance and precision strike missions.

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