Bahraini Shia Cleric Criticizes Government, Calls for Resistance Against Repression

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In remarks centered on religious and political themes, al-Shualla argued that governments built on oppression, authoritarianism and dependence on powerful foreign states cannot claim genuine legitimacy.

He also criticized what he characterized as the unchecked use of public wealth and accused Bahrain’s authorities of placing the country’s interests in line with those of the United States and Israel.

The cleric called on believers to develop the personal and social capacity needed to confront injustice and fulfill what he described as their religious responsibilities. He stressed that faith and anticipation should not lead to passivity, arguing instead that believers should work to improve their circumstances and remain steadfast in the face of oppression.

Al-Shualla also highlighted the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage, describing it as an important social platform for what he called “conscious anticipation.” He said maintaining and strengthening the religious observance requires participation, organization, financial resources and sustained efforts from the faithful.

He praised those who took part in Arbaeen despite what he described as pressure and restrictions, saying their participation demonstrated religious and social commitment. According to al-Shualla, pilgrims also remembered Bahraini scholars and prisoners who were unable to attend the pilgrimage.

Turning to the situation of Shia religious figures in Bahrain, the cleric criticized the continued prosecution and detention of a number of scholars. He said many of those detained had previously served as preachers, teachers and religious educators and held significant positions within their communities.

Al-Shualla described the accusations against some Shia clerics as unjust and politically motivated, claiming that such cases were intended to intimidate the community and portray religious groups as a threat to the state or sectarian order. These allegations reflect his characterization of the authorities’ actions and were not independently established in his remarks.

The cleric further argued that Bahrain’s government had failed to achieve its objectives and would continue to face difficulties in the future. He said both Shia and Sunni citizens were aware of developments in the country and maintained that the patience of followers of the Ahl al-Bayt should not be interpreted as fear or indifference.

Addressing Bahrain’s regional positions, al-Shualla criticized Manama’s alignment with Zionists, saying the government’s policies should not be presented as representing Islam or the broader Muslim community.

He also addressed Bahrain’s Sunni population, saying Shia Muslims should not be viewed as a threat. Al-Shualla maintained that Shia positions were rooted in what he described as support for Islam and Muslims and called for greater understanding between the country’s religious communities.