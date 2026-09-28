Iraq's Grand Mufti warns PM over suspension of flights between Iraq, Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraq’s Grand Mufti, Sheikh Dr. Mahdi al-Sumaidaie, has issued a stark warning to the country’s prime minister over the suspension of flights between Iraq and Iran, insisting that Iraq must not become a battleground for implementing the will of others and that its airports must never be turned into instruments of pressure against nations.

In a message sent exclusively to the Qademoun International Assembly and reported by the International Service of the Hawzah News Agency, al-Sumaidaie stressed the need to preserve Iraq’s sovereignty, safeguard the interests of its people, and prevent political disputes from being exploited to pressure entire nations.

While affirming full respect for the Iraqi government’s sovereignty and its right to take measures to protect national security and interests, the Grand Mufti cautioned that sovereignty must not mean turning Iraq into a theater for carrying out the demands of others — nor should the Iraqi people pay the price for conflicts and policies that do not serve their interests.

Referring to the deep religious, historical, and social ties between the Iraqi and Iranian peoples, al-Sumaidaie described Iran as a neighboring country sharing a common border and profound social, economic, and religious relations with Iraq.

He posed a pointed question: “How can a Muslim nation be prevented from standing with Iraq in difficult times, and then Iraq be asked to treat that same nation as a hostile party?” He emphasized that political differences must never descend into enmity between peoples.

The Grand Mufti recalled the positions of countries and nations that stood by Iraq during its darkest hours — particularly in the fight against the Daesh terrorist group — and warned that the result of such support must not be the closing of doors to those nations’ citizens, nor the imposition of the consequences of political decisions on civilians, patients, students, and pilgrims.

Al-Sumaidaie made clear that his words were not a call to violate the law, oppose international decisions, or disregard Iraq’s sovereignty. Rather, he said, he is calling for an Iraqi policy that preserves Iraq’s dignity and the interests of its people while preventing harm to those who stood with Iraq during its crises.

Stressing that loyalty is a trait of honorable people and that justice cannot be compartmentalized, he added that political disputes must not turn into hostility toward nations, and civilians must not be punished for the policies of their governments.

The Grand Mufti urged the Iraqi government to prioritize the national interest and to use all available diplomatic and legal tools to prevent international conflicts from spilling over onto Iraq and its people.

He also called for humanitarian, religious, medical, and educational cases to be exempted from any restrictions, emphasizing that Iraq’s airports must not become a means of pressure on nations.

In a powerful passage, al-Sumaidaie declared: “One who stood with Iraq during its crises deserves at the very least fairness, loyalty, and dignified treatment. And anyone who has harmed Iraq and its people must be held accountable in accordance with law and justice — without political measures turning into collective punishment of Muslim nations that share religious and neighborly ties with Iraq.”

He reiterated his guiding principle: “Iraq first, Iraq’s sovereignty first, the interests of the Iraqi people first, and justice for all — that is our path.”

He warned that the days ahead must not bring surprises that serve no one but those who refuse to hear the voice of the Iraqi people or feel their pain and suffering.

Highlighting the character of the Iraqi people, the Grand Mufti said Iraqis are as zealous in defending their homeland as they are loyal and protective of those who stood by them and supported them during hard times.

Sheikh Mahdi al-Sumaidaie concluded by invoking verses from the Holy Quran, asking God to protect Iraq and its people, keep the country away from sedition and conflict, and guide and reform officials toward what serves the good of the country and its people.

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