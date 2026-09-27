Those Who Stood by Iraq in Crises Deserve Fairness, Loyalty

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Dr. Mahdi bin Ahmed al-Sumaidaie, the Mufti of the Republic of Iraq, in a message to the Iraqi Prime Minister regarding the suspension of flights between Iraq and the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasized the necessity of preserving Iraq's sovereignty, securing the interests of its people, and preventing political differences from turning into pressure on nations.

Al-Sumaidaie, emphasizing full respect for the sovereignty of the Iraqi government and the government's right to take measures to preserve the country's security and interests, stated that Iraq's sovereignty should not mean turning this country into an arena for implementing the demands of others, and the Iraqi nation should not pay the cost of conflicts and policies that do not serve its interests.

Referring to Iraq's Muslim identity and the religious, neighborly, historical, and common interests between Islamic nations, he said regarding Iraq-Iran relations, "Iran is a neighboring country that shares a border with Iraq and has deep social, economic, and religious relations."

The Mufti of the Republic of Iraq continued by raising the question of how one can prevent a Muslim nation from standing by Iraq in difficult conditions and then ask Iraq to treat this nation as a hostile party? He emphasized that political differences should not lead to enmity among nations.

He also, recalling the positions of countries and nations that stood by Iraq in difficult periods, especially in confronting the ISIS group, and provided various supports, said that the result of these supports should not be the closing of doors to the citizens of those countries and the imposition of the consequences of political decisions on civilians, patients, students, and pilgrims.

Al-Sumaidaie stated that his words do not mean calling for breaking the law, opposing international decisions, or disregarding Iraq's sovereignty; rather, he is calling for an Iraqi policy that preserves Iraq's dignity and the interests of its people while preventing harm to those who stood by Iraq in its crises.

Emphasizing that loyalty is one of the characteristics of noble people and justice is indivisible, he added that political differences should not turn into hostility toward nations, and civilians should not be punished because of governments' policies.

The Mufti of the Republic of Iraq went on to call on the country's government to prioritize Iraq's interest and, using all available diplomatic and legal tools, strive to prevent the consequences of international conflicts from affecting Iraq and its people.

He also called for efforts to exempt humanitarian, religious, medical, and educational cases and emphasized that Iraq's airports should not become a tool of pressure on nations.

Al-Sumaidaie, in another part of his message, emphasized, "One who stood by Iraq in its crises deserves at least fairness, loyalty, and dignified treatment; and anyone who has harmed Iraq and its people must be held accountable according to law and justice, without political actions turning into collective punishment of Muslim nations that have religious and neighborly bonds with Iraq."

He continued, emphasizing the phrase "Iraq first, Iraq's sovereignty first, the interest of the Iraqi people first, and justice for all is our path," and stated that the times should not be pregnant with surprises that are not in the interest of those who do not hear the voice of the Iraqi people and do not feel their pain and suffering.

The Mufti of the Republic of Iraq also, referring to the spirit of the Iraqi people, said, "Iraqis, just as they are zealous and defensive toward their homeland, are also loyal and zealous toward those who stood by them and supported them in difficult times."

Sheikh Mahdi al-Sumaidaie concluded by citing verses from the Holy Quran, asking God to preserve Iraq and its people, keep this country away from seditions and conflicts, and guide and reform officials toward what is good for the country and the people.

**************

End/ 345E