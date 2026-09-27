Bahraini Cleric: Criteria for Distinguishing Right from Wrong, Gradually Shifting

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Adel al-Shula spoke of what he called a "gradual revolution in the criteria for assessing issues and behaviors" and warned that the individual and society move from silence toward error to justifying it and then accepting it as something legitimate; while correct positions and values are considered opposing or strict.

According to Mar'at al-Bahrain, Sheikh Adel al-Shula, in his speech in the holy city of Qom, divided this gradual shift into several stages: first abandoning enjoining good, then setting aside forbidding evil, after that reaching to enjoining evil and forbidding good, and finally a stage in which evil appears good to a person and good appears evil.

According to him, three main factors bring about this shift: the family and social environment, the influence of the media, and following carnal desires.

He warned that the continuation of these factors can rebuild the criteria by which a person assesses issues and positions.

Sheikh al-Shula, regarding the role of the media, said, "The media can redefine political and social concepts and present some actions with titles different from their reality."

He gave examples; including that loyalty to religion and religious values is presented as "departing from nationalism." But one who befriends the enemies of Islam and places the land, security, airspace, and economy of the country at their disposal is called "patriotic."

He criticized the use of titles such as security, stability, and order to justify actions that in reality are restrictions on religious or political discourse and said, "The problem is not only in doing something that he considers evil, but in representing it as a legitimate and acceptable action."

Sheikh al-Shula went on to present examples of the inversion of criteria in assessing political and security actions. He referred to entering homes, desecrating them, and stealing property and said, "Such actions may be justified with the claim of maintaining security."

Regarding torture and insult, he said, "Justifying these actions is tied to the accusation of betrayal."

He also referred to the destruction of mosques, some of which, according to him, were built before the formation of the ruling system, and attacking them can be justified with the pretext of not having ownership documents.

He also criticized the "domination" over Friday pulpits, congregational prayers, and husseiniyas and said, "Restrictions on religious discourse can be raised under titles such as incitement or insulting symbols."

Sheikh al-Shula attacked the Bahraini government's position toward the Zionist regime. He referred to the remaining of Bahrain's representative in the hall of the United Nations General Assembly during Benjamin Netanyahu's speech; while about 70 delegations left the hall, the representatives of Bahrain and the UAE remained.

Sheikh al-Shula described this position as "political and shameful" and said, "This position does not represent Bahrainis, whether Sunni or Shia, and is not a reflection of the popular will either; the same will that was seen in marches and programs with the Palestinian flag and opposition to normalization of relations with Israel."

He emphasized that "all agreements signed in closed rooms" face popular opposition.

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