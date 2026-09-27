Arrest, Harassment of Shia Cleric by Taliban After Eulogy for Lady Zahra (a.s.)

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Local sources in Ghor province have reported that Hojat al-Islam Mohammad Hamidi, the imam of the Khatam al-Anbiya (p.b.u.h.) Mosque in the center of Lal wa Sarjangal district, was arrested by Taliban intelligence and Promotion of Virtue forces after holding a religious ceremony and reciting a eulogy for Lady Zahra (a.s.) in the village of Juqolak. According to witnesses, the eulogy was recited without any insult to the Sunni caliphs.

After the arrest, a number of local elders entered into negotiations with Taliban officials and announced that they would not leave the area until his release. Hamidi was released after some time, but the Taliban banned him from teaching in the school, speaking at religious ceremonies, and leading congregational prayers in his mosque.

A few days later, Taliban forces once again raided Hojat al-Islam Hamidi's home in the Muhajirin town. During this attack, his son, brother, and several of his relatives and family friends were arrested. Sources have also reported the looting of the house's property and assets and the plundering of his personal library.

Local activists have considered this series of actions as part of the increasing restrictions against the Shia and Hazara community in Ghor province and emphasized that such treatment has severely narrowed the space for religious activity.

Sources emphasized that after several days, there is no precise information about the condition or whereabouts of Hojat al-Islam Mohammad Hamidi, and they have expressed serious concern in this regard.

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