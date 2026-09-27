Egypt’s PM: Palestinian Issue, Clear Evidence of Dysfunction in Int’l System

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mostafa Madbouly, the Prime Minister of Egypt, delivered a speech on Friday at the eighty-first session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Madbouly said in his speech, "The international system faces challenges that make restoring trust in it necessary."

He emphasized that the world needs effective multilateralism, and the voice of every country must be heard in the international system.

The Prime Minister of Egypt called for the formation of an international system that fulfills its promises and guarantees the equality of countries in sovereignty.

The Prime Minister of Egypt also emphasized the necessity of consolidating the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip based on the Sharm el-Sheikh plan and Donald Trump's plan and added, "The Palestinian issue is clear evidence of the existing dysfunction in the international system."

Madbouly once again declared Egypt's categorical opposition to the displacement of Palestinians from their lands and emphasized that Cairo's goal is clear, and that is the realization of the formation of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state.

The Prime Minister of Egypt continued his speech, saying, "Security is an indivisible issue, and the security of one country cannot be built on the insecurity of its neighboring countries."

He emphasized that Egypt's water security is a vital and non-negotiable issue, and the Nile River is not merely an economic resource but a vital artery with which the existence of Egyptian society and its development throughout history has been linked.

The Prime Minister of Egypt said, "Transboundary water resources must be a basis for cooperation and convergence, not an arena for dispute."

He also emphasized that water security and development are not two conflicting goals but can be realized alongside each other if there is political will, goodwill, and respect for international law.

Madbouly continued by stating that Egypt reserves its legitimate right to protect its water security and safeguard the vital resources of its people, and the development of one party should not be carried out through unilateral actions or imposing the status quo to the detriment of others.

The Prime Minister of Egypt also said, "Any regional party that imagines it can realize its political and economic interests through supporting militias or backing separatist tendencies will become part of the problem."

Madbouly said, "None of the region's crises can be treated as a separate situation; rather, they must be examined within the framework of an interconnected security and regional environment, and the transformation of crises into an arena for regional and international competition over the resources and capabilities of the region's nations must be prevented."

The Prime Minister of Egypt also said, "The structure of the institutions of the international system and the Security Council reflects historical balances that current realities have moved beyond."

He continued by considering the reform of the structure of the international financial system a very important necessity and said, "The world needs more accountable and responsive international financial institutions."

Madbouly also emphasized that the management of artificial intelligence requires drafting frameworks for the governance of this technology, and Egypt supports the formulation of principles for protecting privacy and guaranteeing transparency and accountability in the field of artificial intelligence.

The Prime Minister of Egypt continued, saying, "Actions related to confronting climate change must proceed simultaneously with development and the fight against poverty."

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