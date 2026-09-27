Gaza Martyrs Exceed 74,016

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that during the past 48 hours, the bodies of 7 martyrs were transferred to hospitals in the Gaza Strip, 6 of whom were new martyrs and one who was martyred due to previous injuries. Also, 38 Palestinians were wounded.

Since the establishment of the ceasefire on October 11, 2025, 1,415 Palestinians have been martyred and 4,953 have been wounded. Also, the bodies of 834 martyrs have been recovered from under the rubble.

The Gaza Ministry of Health announced that the number of martyrs of the Zionist regime's genocidal war against the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has reached 74,016, and the number of wounded has reached 175,068.

According to Al-Mayadeen, this ministry also noted that 81 martyrs were added to the cumulative statistics of martyrs after the completion of information and confirmation of their files by the Martyrs' Approval Committee; the last similar case was the addition of statistics related to September 19, 2026.

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