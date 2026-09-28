Asa'ib Ahl Al-Haq leader rejects Iraq's participation in blockade of Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Secretary-General of Iraq’s Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq Movement Sheikh Qais Al-Khazali on Saturday categorically rejected Iraq’s participation in or acquiescence to what he described as a blockade of Iran.

In a statement, Sheikh Al-Khazali said it was “deeply painful to see the Islamic Republic of Iran besieged by land, sea and air” while Iraq either remained on the sidelines or participated in the “unjust and oppressive blockade.”

He urged Iraqis, political forces, Parliament and the government to adopt a unified position grounded in “sovereign and humanitarian principles,” stressing that Iraq’s decisions should be made free from intimidation and that Iraqis should not become “partners in oppressing Muslim peoples.”

Sheikh Al-Khazali also called for unity and an end to accusations of treason, saying: “We urge our people first, and then the political forces, Parliament and government, to adopt a unified position.”

Earlier this week, four Iraqi airports have suspended all flights to and from Iran days after the United States announced new aviation sanctions on any global companies doing business with Iranian airlines.

Iraqi state media said flights will no longer be operating from Baghdad, Najaf, Erbil and Sulaimaniyah airports.

....................

End/ 257