Eight US marines injured in Iranian attack on vessel in Strait of Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency: Eight US marines have reportedly been injured in a recent Iranian attack on American forces in the Strait of Hormuz amid Washington's ongoing war of aggression against the country.

NBC News on Sunday reported that anonymous sources familiar with the matter confirmed that eight US marines were injured two weeks ago when the ship they were on came under attack in the Strait of Hormuz.

A Fox News correspondent had reported earlier this month that a "US-contracted" vessel had been hit by Iranian munitions somewhere near the Strait of Hormuz, injuring several US personnel.

NBC News has since obtained more details about the incident and confirmed that the eight injured US marines were among those on board this vessel.

The US marines sustained smoke inhalation injuries, along with possible traumatic brain injury symptoms (concussion and headaches), according to the report.

The strike on the "US-contracted" vessel occurred on September 14, the unnamed officials told NBC.

According to the Pentagon's database, the total number of personnel wounded since the start of the illegal US-Israeli military aggression against Iran has reached 861 over the course of the year to date.

Iranian armed forces have been in full control of the Strait since the start of the US-Israeli aggression against the country on February 28.

Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has fallen sharply, with vessel movements dropping to single digits amid the ongoing war on Iran and the restrictions on shipping through the strategic waterway.

Before the war on Iran began, the strait typically saw around 125 large commercial vessels pass through each day, including oil tankers, gas carriers, bulk carriers and container ships.

The waterway normally accounts for around 20 percent of the world's daily crude oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, making disruptions to traffic through the strait a major concern for global energy markets.

Tehran has said it will not reopen the waterway until the United States meets its demands and takes steps to restore Iran's trust.

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