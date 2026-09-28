Leader's adviser: US has no role in region, Iran will lead future security order

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior military adviser to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei says the United States has no role in the region, stressing that Iran will play a leading role in shaping the future security order in West Asia.

Speaking at a ceremony marking Sacred Defense Week on Sunday, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi said the United States has committed numerous crimes and wicked acts in the region.

“The Americans are on their way out and cannot remain in the region. They have spent hundreds of billions of dollars, but have failed to achieve their objectives despite that spending,” he said.

He expressed hope that sustainable peace could be established through cooperation among regional countries without the US presence.

Strait of Hormuz: A weapon more dangerous than atomic bombs

Pointing to the geopolitical importance of the Strait of Hormuz and its role during the recent war in the region, the top military commander said Iran is the most important country in West Asia and has a very significant regional and international position.

Rahim Safavi added that the “smart management” of the Strait of Hormuz had become a key factor in breaking the US maritime blockade, noting that a large portion of the world’s oil and gas passes through West Asia and the strategic waterway.

“This is a very important lever in controlling the world's oil and gas,” he emphasized.

He noted that restrictions on maritime traffic through the strait had affected energy production and exports in several Persian Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The top commander emphasized that Iran could expand energy cooperation with neighboring countries.

“The Strait of Hormuz has turned into a weapon more dangerous than a nuclear weapon,” Rahim Safavi said.

He reiterated the full preparedness of Iran’s armed forces and the Iranian people to confront any possible future war.

Iran has restricted transit through the Strait of Hormuz since the early days of the US-Israeli war of aggression that began on February 28 and came to a halt under a ceasefire in early April amid the Islamic Republic’s brave resistance and successful retaliatory operations.

Article 5 of the Islamabad MoU places responsibility for reopening and managing the strait squarely in Iran’s hands.

However, the US attempted to undermine Iran’s sovereignty over the vital global energy chokepoint by establishing an unsafe corridor near the Omani shores. The US also resumed its aerial assaults on Iran and imposed a naval blockade of the country in violation of the war-ending deal.

The unlawful US measures prompted Iran to declare the Strait of Hormuz closed to all traffic.

The Islamic Republic has stressed that the reopening of the critical waterway depends on US compliance with its obligations under the MoU.

Iran is invincible

The Leader’s adviser also pointed to the crimes of the US president against Iran and said, "The foolish US president must know that Iran is invincible and has a civilization of several thousand years and a brave nation."

He added that the enemy tried to launch a war against Iran by inciting the Zionists and the “wicked” Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, killing Iranian citizens and inflicting extensive material damage on the country.

However, he said, the enemy failed to achieve any success in the war and was unable to accomplish its objectives.

He expressed hope that Iran would change the course of the war in its favor and prevent another round of aggression through government efforts, national unity and the readiness of the armed forces.

Rahim Safavi further pointed to the strategic importance of the Bab al-Mandab Strait, saying the Yemeni armed forces’ control over the waterway would represent another step in the continuing strategic defeat of the United States in the region.

......................

End/ 257