Photos: Anti-Netanyahu protests in streets of New York

AhlulBayt News Agency: Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, while speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, was faced with a gathering and protest by a large number of demonstrators outside the organization's headquarters in New York. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators, referring to Israel's policies toward Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and other countries in the region, described Netanyahu's speech at the UN as unjust.
28 September 2026 - 11:28
News ID: 1870945
Source: Abna24
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