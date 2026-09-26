Netanyahu's Show at UN Did Not Land; Ruling Coalition Continues on Path of Declining Support

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A Maariv newspaper poll showed that the coalition of Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, has faced a decline in votes even after his speech at the United Nations General Assembly, and the votes of his opponents are increasing.

Netanyahu's coalition has lost one seat and now, with 49 seats, needs at least 12 more seats to win; compensating for this gap and increasing the ruling coalition's votes by 25 percent is so difficult that it appears far-fetched.

Compared to previous polls, the number of seats of Likud, Netanyahu's party, has not changed, but his Haredi ally parties have each lost one seat. Ben-Gvir's party (Otzma Yehudit) has also gained one seat. The number of seats for other parties allied with Netanyahu has not changed.

The opposition (the coalition of Netanyahu's opponents) has gained a total of one seat. The estimated votes of these parties show the number 59, although four seats belong to the Reserve Forces Party and the Economy Party. The leader of this party, Yoaz Hendel, was among Naftali Bennett's close associates and a member of his party in the 2020 elections and has serious criticisms of Netanyahu.

Arab parties, as in the past, have allocated 12 seats to themselves.

The data of this poll, broken down by party, is as follows; the Yesh Atid party led by Gadi Eizenkot stands at the top with 22 seats. Likud led by Netanyahu has 18 seats, Bayit Yehudi (Yamina) headed by Naftali Bennett has 13 seats, and the Democrats party headed by Yair Golan has won 11 seats. Yisrael Beiteinu led by Avigdor Lieberman and Otzma Yehudit led by Itamar Ben-Gvir have each allocated 9 seats to themselves.

The number of the joint Arab list shows seven. The Haredi parties Yahadut HaTorah and Shas have also each secured 6 seats. The Religious Zionism party headed by Bezalel Smotrich has also won 6 seats.

The Arab Ra'am party headed by Mansour Abbas has won five seats. The Amcha Israel party headed by Ofer Winter and the Reserve Forces and Economy Party headed by Yoaz Hendel have also sufficed with 4 seats.

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