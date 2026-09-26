Head of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan: Double Standards in Dealing with Nuclear Programs Must End

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Allamah Sayed Sajid Ali Naqvi, the head of the Tehreek-e-Jafaria Pakistan party, emphasizing the necessity of strengthening international efforts to ensure maritime security, nuclear disarmament, and uniform enforcement of international law, criticized "double standards" in the international system.

In a message on the occasion of international occasions related to maritime affairs and nuclear disarmament, he said, "Allowing 'imperialism, domination, and Zionism' to operate without effective accountability, while countries that pursue peaceful nuclear programs face restrictions, demonstrates 'double standards' in the international system."

Allamah Naqvi emphasized that the peaceful use of nuclear energy is a fundamental right of countries, and in contrast, governments that possess dangerous weapons or use these weapons must be held accountable under international law.

Referring to "World Maritime Day," he stated, "This annual occasion is an opportunity to reaffirm commitments related to protecting international maritime routes and ensuring the security of shipping lines."

This Pakistani Shia scholar added, "Safe maritime routes are of great importance for global trade and economic cooperation, especially for developing countries seeking more opportunities for economic growth."

Allamah Naqvi also expressed concern about the increasing impact of military conflicts on maritime routes and the global economy and warned that the continuation of militarization and domineering policies can have serious consequences for international peace, trade, and economic stability.

In another part of his message, referring to the issue of nuclear disarmament, he referred to the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II and said the use of such weapons has inflicted severe damage on humanity.

Allamah Naqvi emphasized that concerns about nuclear weapons must be addressed based on uniform international standards and not selective measures.

He also criticized the international community's handling of the Zionist regime's nuclear program and compared it with the pressures and sanctions that, according to him, are imposed on countries that have peaceful nuclear programs.

He said these differences show that more action is needed to implement international laws and regulations more coherently.

Allamah Naqvi warned that the uncontrolled use of military power and domineering policies can push the world toward a broader catastrophe; a catastrophe whose consequences will not be limited to specific regions.

He called on the United Nations and the international community to go beyond merely holding symbolic ceremonies and occasions and turn their commitments into practical actions to prevent war, aggression, and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Allamah Sayed Sajid Ali Naqvi also specifically called on the United Nations to use its capacity and influence to strengthen global peace, support human rights, and ensure the uniform enforcement of international law regarding all countries.

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