Latin American Muslims Can Use Their Homes to Build Islamic Community

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Wesley Lebron, an American Islamic preacher and researcher, referring to the experience of Muslim communities in the United States, proposed that Muslims in Latin America use the capacity of their personal homes to create gathering centers and strengthen social connections, instead of focusing solely on building large mosques to develop social and religious activities.

In a podcast interview with the channel "The Puerto Rican Imam" on YouTube, Lebron stated that one of the effective ways to grow Muslim communities in Latin America is to turn personal homes into spaces for prayer, education, and social activities. He said, "More important than having a mosque is being able to go to different places and create ownership and social connection."

Referring to the experience of some Muslim communities in Latin American countries, he added that the formation of a religious community does not necessarily require the immediate construction of a mosque but can begin with small gatherings in homes and gradually expand.

The Experience of Muslim Communities in Central America

This American congregational prayer leader, referring to examples from various Latin American countries, said, "In countries like Honduras, Nicaragua, and Ecuador, some Muslims have begun their social and religious activities from personal homes."

He presented an example of a Muslim community in Honduras and said the nearest mosque to the residence of some individuals is very far away; for this reason, the home of one of the community members has become a place for Muslims to perform prayers and gather.

Lebron explained that in one of these cases, an individual had turned his home into a place similar to a "musalla" so that family members and community members could attend it for prayer and religious programs. According to him, this type of activity strengthens connections among individuals and leads to the gradual formation of a cohesive community.

He also referred to an example in Nicaragua and said an individual he referred to as "Muslim brother" had turned the reception area of his home into a place for holding prayers. According to Lebron, after the number of participants increased, this group sought to find a larger place and create a more independent space.

From Personal Homes to the Formation of Islamic Centers

Lebron emphasized that the experience of Muslim communities shows that the formation of religious and social centers can begin with small gatherings. He said after the number of members of a group increases, the possibility of renting or buying a new place for broader activities becomes available.

Referring to an experience in Ecuador as well, he said, "In this country, Sheikh Yahya Suquillo has turned the first floor of his house into a mosque."

Imam Wesley Lebron, in this interview, emphasized the importance of creating social connections among Muslims and considered the formation of small gatherings, the use of local capacities, and the strengthening of social bonds as methods for developing Islamic communities in Latin America.

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