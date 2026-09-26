Baghdad Friday Prayer Leader: We Do Not Accept Iraq Being Subordinate to America's Will

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Sayed Yassin al-Moussawi, the Baghdad Friday Prayer Leader and prominent professor at the Najaf Seminary, criticizing the performance of the United Nations in recent decades, said, "This organization has lost a large part of its ability to achieve the goals for which it was founded, including maintaining international peace and security and preventing war and aggression."

Ayatollah al-Moussawi, in his Friday sermons today, Friday, September 25, 2026, stated, "The United Nations has not been able to stand against oppression or prevent wars and occupations; especially after, with the collapse of the Soviet Union, the international system moved toward a unipolar system."

He added, "America and its Western allies have become the dominant side in the international system, and Washington, by interfering in various countries and waging wars, has reproduced colonial methods in a new form." The Baghdad Friday Prayer Leader also criticized the UN's inability to confront these actions.

Criticism of the Positions of Some Arab and Islamic Countries

Ayatollah al-Moussawi, criticizing the "shameful positions" of some Arab and Islamic countries at recent UN meetings, said, "The welcoming and accompanying of American officials by the officials of these countries, in circumstances where the nations of the region face killing and destruction, is not compatible with the dignity of these countries."

He also criticized the Iraqi Prime Minister's presence in a meeting with the US President and said, "Iraq should not appear before America in a way that shows signs of submission and humiliation."

Iraq Should Not Be Weakened

The Baghdad Friday Prayer Leader, in another part of his remarks, warning about the weakening of Iraq and its national forces, emphasized, "Iraq must develop its cooperative relations with forces that strengthen this country's power, authority, and dignity."

He considered the Islamic Republic of Iran a regional power that has stood against America and the Zionist regime.

Criticism of the Restriction of Iranian Flights to Iraq

The Baghdad Friday Prayer Leader also criticized the decision to prevent the entry of some incoming flights from Iran to Iraq and said, "A significant percentage of the passengers on these flights are pilgrims of Imam Husayn (a.s.)."

He added, "He has followed up on this issue with Iraqi and Iranian officials as well as the relevant committee, and the information provided to him about the existence of threats or security justifications for taking these measures has not proven its accuracy."

Weapons Must Be Within the Framework of the State

Ayatollah al-Moussawi went on to address the issue of weapons and said, "His firm position is that military power must be part of the state structure, and he does not agree with the formation of armed groups outside government institutions."

At the same time, he emphasized, "The organization of weapons should not be a pretext for weakening forces that have confronted terrorism or be used to impose American influence on Iraq."

Praise for Lebanon's Resistance and Yemen's Ansarullah

This prominent professor at the Najaf Ashraf Seminary also praised Lebanon's resistance and Yemen's Ansarullah and considered these forces among the elements of power and deterrence against America and the Zionist regime.

He also praised the role of the martyred Grand Ayatollah Sayed Ali Khamenei in creating a regional power that has the ability to challenge America.

Emphasis on the Unity of the Iraqi Nation

The Baghdad Friday Prayer Leader, emphasizing that the Iraqi nation is one nation, said, "The widespread presence of the people in the pilgrimage of Imam Husayn (a.s.) and the funeral ceremonies of resistance commanders demonstrates the Iraqi people's adherence to dignity and honor and their opposition to any submission and surrender."

Ayatollah Sayed Yassin al-Moussawi concluded his sermons by calling on Iraqi political groups, especially the Coordination Framework, to assume their responsibility in preserving Iraq's dignity and to set aside personal interests and fear.

He emphasized, "Interaction with America must be from a position of dignity and honor, not from a position of submission and concession."

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