Secretary-General of Al-Nujaba: If Flight Restrictions with Iran Not Lifted, We Will Sit in at Iraqi Airports

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to Al-Mayadeen, Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi, criticizing the continuation of restrictions on flights between Iraq and the Islamic Republic of Iran, called for the lifting of this restriction and an end to what he called "American domination" over Iraq.

He said, "Speaking of sovereignty in circumstances where Iraq has become a small village and the 'criminal American' controls it is a duality in standards, and this situation is not acceptable."

The Secretary-General of Iraq's Al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance Movement, addressing Iraqi political groups across different factions and currents, said that these regrettable positions are not acceptable.

Al-Kaabi added, "How can it be accepted that a Muslim nation be subjected to a blockade by forces that call them rebellious, infidel, and criminal. This situation has led to participation in an unjust blockade and the prevention of travel by millions of citizens of the two countries to visit holy sites and harms Iraq's economy and spiritual situation."

Al-Kaabi emphasized that the Al-Nujaba movement will not wait long, and if this issue is not resolved, American domination is not ended, and the normal process of flights with the Islamic Republic of Iran is not resumed, we call on the free people of Iraq, the processions serving Imam Husayn (a.s.), and the pilgrims of Imam Reza (a.s.) to prepare for a sit-in at Iraqi airports to break this unjust and American decision.

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