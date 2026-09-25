From Cars to Chips; How Did Strait of Hormuz Crisis Put World Economy Under Pressure?

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The closure of the Strait of Hormuz is considered the most dangerous global economic shock in recent decades. Because reports indicate that its consequences have not been limited to oil but have also extended to precise supply chains that feed factories producing cars, aircraft, medicine, and smartphones. An issue that has turned the US war against Iran into a widespread industrial crisis in the world.

According to a report by Al Jazeera Net, a narrow thread connects companies like Japan's Toyota, South Korea's Samsung, and Taiwan's TSMC. This issue relates to a war that began thousands of kilometers away from these companies' headquarters, and as a result, Toyota has reduced its production by more than 80,000 vehicles. While electronic chip manufacturers also face a shortage of helium gas.

This report explains that the Persian Gulf region produces about 9 percent of the world's aluminum, and the targeting of aluminum factories in the UAE and Bahrain has driven the global price of this metal to its highest level in the past four years and caused disruptions in the production lines of major companies.

In this context, the UAE alone supplies about 90 percent of America's imports of high-purity aluminum. Aluminum that Boeing and Airbus use in aircraft manufacturing. With the shortage of this material, factories in Europe, Asia, and America have faced disruptions, and the supply of aircraft fuselages and electric vehicle parts has become more difficult and expensive.

On the other hand, according to this report, the Persian Gulf countries possess about 20 percent of fertilizer exports by sea and 46 percent of the global urea trade. With the start of the US war against Iran, the price of urea increased by about 80 percent. An issue that threatens harvest seasons in Asia, Africa, and the Americas.

Also, the Persian Gulf region supplies about 20 percent of India's and China's fertilizer imports, the two most populous countries in the world. This means that a global food crisis may become apparent in the coming months and threaten wheat, rice, and corn crops.

Precision Industries

In relation to precision industries, according to this report, shipments of gases and chemicals whose names many people have not heard, such as "ethylene oxide" and "methanol," have stopped. Materials that are essential for sterilizing medical equipment and producing IV solution bags, syringes, and dialysis tubes.

Qatar produces about 30 percent of the world's need for helium gas, and with the disruption of its exports, the semiconductor industry in Taiwan and South Korea has come under severe pressure. Because helium is essential for cooling and cleaning electronic chips.

This report notes that the helium shortage threatens the smartphone and computer industry. While clothing factories in Asia also face a 10 to 15 percent increase in polyester costs.

This report concludes that the US war against Iran is no longer a regional conflict but has become a global economic crisis that affects the lives of millions of people in the world. From the food they eat to the medicines they consume and the phones in their hands.

**************

End/ 345E